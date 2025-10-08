Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Receives $34.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Abigail Lennox bought 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,124.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,124.55. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Willis bought 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $35,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,729.90. This trade represents a 3.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,118 shares of company stock valued at $232,699. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 439.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Perrigo by 237.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Perrigo by 54.6% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 101.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRGO opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 0.43. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 1.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

