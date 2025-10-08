Jefferies Financial Group Lowers DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $51.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $47.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Northland Capmk cut shares of DraftKings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Northland Securities restated an “under perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $32.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,190,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,760,995.70. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $5,000,092.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 512,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,262,013.97. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 658,331 shares of company stock valued at $29,285,365. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 14.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 9.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 18.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,728,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,558,000 after purchasing an additional 434,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

