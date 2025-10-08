Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $24.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMT shares. UBS Group raised Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kennametal from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Kennametal to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. Kennametal has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company had revenue of $516.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 80.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 116.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 107.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

