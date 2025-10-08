Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHRD. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.42.

Shares of CHRD opened at $99.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.57. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $136.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.07 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $318,293.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,549.50. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRD. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 309.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

