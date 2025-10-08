Short Interest in WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Increases By 49.2%

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 401,900 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the August 31st total of 269,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 309.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 309.2 days.

WSPOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WSP Global in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at $199.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.14. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $153.14 and a 1-year high of $224.00.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

