Desjardins Predicts Increased Earnings for Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Desjardins lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Price Performance

Shares of ITR opened at C$4.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$760.51 million, a PE ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.52. Integra Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.12 and a 1-year high of C$4.68.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.