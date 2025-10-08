Short Interest in uCloudlink Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UCL) Increases By 61.3%

uCloudlink Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,000 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UCL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of uCloudlink Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of uCloudlink Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

uCloudlink Group Price Performance

UCL opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. uCloudlink Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $86.94 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 4.30.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. uCloudlink Group had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. uCloudlink Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

