Q4 EPS Forecast for Carpenter Technology Lowered by Analyst

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.45. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $755.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 13.07%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CRS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.33.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

CRS opened at $256.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $138.61 and a 1 year high of $290.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, CEO Tony R. Thene sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.99, for a total transaction of $4,654,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,019 shares in the company, valued at $131,074,304.81. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director I Martin Inglis sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.54, for a total transaction of $1,391,677.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,243.28. This represents a 45.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,124 shares of company stock worth $6,890,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 37.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,107,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,869,000 after buying an additional 570,441 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $329,727,000. Advent International L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 12.1% during the first quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 804,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,819,000 after buying an additional 87,186 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 619,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,114,000 after buying an additional 27,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,695,000 after buying an additional 71,747 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

