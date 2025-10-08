Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $399.77 and last traded at $399.56, with a volume of 3823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $394.62.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.67.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMI

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,876.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,135.92. This trade represents a 22.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMI. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.23 and its 200 day moving average is $334.80.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.