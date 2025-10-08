Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,700 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the August 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Down 22.5%

ARBKF stock opened at GBX 0.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £289,590.84 and a P/E ratio of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of GBX 0.01 and a one year high of GBX 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.03.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

