Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,700 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the August 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Down 22.5%

ARBKF stock opened at GBX 0.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £289,590.84 and a P/E ratio of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of GBX 0.01 and a one year high of GBX 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.03.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.