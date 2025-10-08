Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PPRUY. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Kering to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Kering to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PPRUY opened at $35.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41. Kering has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $36.33.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

