Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $134.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.5714.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

NYSE BFAM opened at $99.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $99.24 and a 12-month high of $139.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.74 and its 200-day moving average is $118.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $731.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $108,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,245.48. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $360,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,783.30. The trade was a 14.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $597,810. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 98.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

