Q4 EPS Estimates for Walt Disney Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Walt Disney in a report released on Wednesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.2%

DIS stock opened at $112.54 on Monday. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $202.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.21.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,220,599,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,618,295,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,607,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,711,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $539,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

