Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PSKY FY2026 Earnings

Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paramount Skydance in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.19. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Paramount Skydance’s FY2029 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $11.00 price objective on Paramount Skydance in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Paramount Skydance in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $10.60.

Paramount Skydance Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSKY opened at $18.51 on Monday. Paramount Skydance has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -616.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paramount Skydance stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Skydance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Paramount Skydance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.67%.

About Paramount Skydance

Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others.

