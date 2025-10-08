FY2025 EPS Estimate for Diamondback Energy Cut by Analyst

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $13.42 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.91. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.55.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $148.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.39. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at $14,586,306. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 596.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.