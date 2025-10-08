Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Coverage Initiated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $48.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Figure Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Figure Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Figure Technology Solutions stock opened at $44.23 on Monday. Figure Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $49.45.

In other Figure Technology Solutions news, Director Adam Gilbert Boyden sold 468,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $11,721,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,651,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,278,950. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 297,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,429,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,092,576 shares in the company, valued at $102,314,400. This represents a 6.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

