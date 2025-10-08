Roth Capital Issues Optimistic Forecast for TSE:ASM Earnings

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note issued on Friday, October 3rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Roth Capital has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ASM opened at C$7.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 2.64. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$7.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd is a mineral resource company. It is engaged in the exploration, extraction, and processing of silver, gold, and copper. The company generates most of its revenues through the sale of Copper produced from its mines. Its project portfolio includes Avino; San Gonzalo; Oxide Tailings; Bralorne Gold and others.

