FY2025 EPS Estimates for Americas Silver Lifted by Analyst

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Americas Silver in a report released on Wednesday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$2.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.50.

Shares of USA stock opened at C$5.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.42. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$5.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.73.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

