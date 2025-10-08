Capital One Financial Expects Higher Earnings for NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of NETSTREIT in a research report issued on Thursday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Guglielmo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for NETSTREIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NTST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

NETSTREIT Stock Down 0.7%

NETSTREIT stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -228.19, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is -1,075.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Manheimer purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 316,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,657.54. This represents a 1.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 2,779.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the first quarter worth $2,389,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,389,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after buying an additional 181,880 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.