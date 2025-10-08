Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYRE. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

SYRE stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. Spyre Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.90.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.24. Equities analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spyre Therapeutics news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 18,428 shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $299,639.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,382.44. The trade was a 15.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 223,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 167,487 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

