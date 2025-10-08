Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

NXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Nextracker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Shares of NXT opened at $77.55 on Monday. Nextracker has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.27.

In other Nextracker news, President Howard Wenger sold 5,217 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $391,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 409,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,677,925. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $302,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 295,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,830,915.39. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,400 shares of company stock worth $2,053,385 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nextracker by 18.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Nextracker by 51.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Nextracker by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Nextracker by 719.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

