Tilray Brands (TLRY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 9th. Analysts expect Tilray Brands to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $205.7510 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 9, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $224.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.41 million. Tilray Brands had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 265.69%. On average, analysts expect Tilray Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TLRY stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.98. Tilray Brands has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tilray Brands from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tilray Brands to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.94.

In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,941,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,396.13. This represents a 4.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 98.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 92,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45,929 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands in the second quarter valued at $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 65,379 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

