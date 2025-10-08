Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $350.91 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 10, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 1.9%

APOG stock opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $87.93. The company has a market cap of $923.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apogee Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 45.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 396.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 850.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

