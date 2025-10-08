IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) PT Set at C$22.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$22.00 target price by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 469.95% from the stock’s current price.

IsoEnergy Price Performance

ISO stock opened at C$3.86 on Monday. IsoEnergy has a twelve month low of C$2.34 and a twelve month high of C$5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53. The firm has a market cap of C$689.24 million, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.86.

Get IsoEnergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Walter Mcfadden sold 12,500 shares of IsoEnergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.77, for a total value of C$122,101.25. Also, Director Leigh Robert Curyer sold 17,500 shares of IsoEnergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.77, for a total value of C$170,941.75. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $439,563 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.