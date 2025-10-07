Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark & Stuart Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc now owns 15,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 33,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 95.6% in the second quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 143,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.6% in the second quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Melius started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:CVX opened at $153.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.