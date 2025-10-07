Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.9% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in Chevron by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $153.99 on Tuesday. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.19 and a 200 day moving average of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $266.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

