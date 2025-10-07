Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after buying an additional 83,702,101 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $1,362,232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 141.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $153.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.80. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

