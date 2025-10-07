Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 3,955 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 176,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 96,931 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.8% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 95.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Arete Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $174.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 64.34%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.