Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Bought by SGL Investment Advisors Inc.

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,949,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,002,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,117,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775,066 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 37,797,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,332,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 29,170,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,679,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. William Blair upgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.68. The company has a market cap of $272.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

