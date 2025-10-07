SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 3,938 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,875.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,139 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.11.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $352.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $491,246.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,402,333.72. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

