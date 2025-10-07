The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,724,000 after acquiring an additional 316,707 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $112.83 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $202.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

