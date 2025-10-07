CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $234,000 in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $291.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.82. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $831.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.71.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

