Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 52 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its position in GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $298.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $307.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

