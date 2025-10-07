Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,547,000 after buying an additional 904,328 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,484 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 591,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,209 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 290,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,028,000 after buying an additional 101,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,088,000 after acquiring an additional 171,476 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock opened at $466.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $454.16 and its 200 day moving average is $432.78. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $366.32 and a 52 week high of $470.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

