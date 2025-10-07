Wise Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Wise Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 113.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Wise Wealth Partners’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $578.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.04.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

