DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $181.81 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.03%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

