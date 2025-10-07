Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $389.56 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.78. The stock has a market cap of $387.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.