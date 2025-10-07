TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.1% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,940,505,000 after acquiring an additional 304,399 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,844,436,000 after acquiring an additional 53,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,350,083,000 after purchasing an additional 356,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,385,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,089,765,000 after purchasing an additional 148,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,335.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,736.48. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,163.31 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,207.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,163.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $494.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.