626 Financial LLC Sells 62 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

626 Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,007,000 after acquiring an additional 930,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after purchasing an additional 889,008 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $289.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $296.16. The company has a market capitalization of $269.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.62.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

