Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $57.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Baird R W lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Shares of BAC opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 259,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,288,000 after buying an additional 24,740 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $998,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,299 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

