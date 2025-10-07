Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $61.32.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

