Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.78.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

