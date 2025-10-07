Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,755,196.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total value of $5,406,197.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $706.00 to $854.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $717.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:GS opened at $796.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $825.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $756.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $657.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

