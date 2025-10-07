SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA Stock Holdings Reduced by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,547,000 after acquiring an additional 904,328 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,801,000 after purchasing an additional 404,484 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,348,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,088,000 after purchasing an additional 171,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7,182.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,424,000 after purchasing an additional 123,184 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $466.84 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $366.32 and a one year high of $470.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $454.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.