Honeywell International Inc. $HON Position Decreased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $209.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

