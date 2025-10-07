Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 1,367 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $291.77 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $831.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Rothschild Redb upgraded Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.