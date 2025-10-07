626 Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

626 Financial LLC increased its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 0.8% of 626 Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE:CRM opened at $245.85 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $234.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $531,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,657,152.98. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,747,868 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

