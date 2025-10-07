2,734 Shares in AT&T Inc. $T Bought by RMG Wealth Management LLC

RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its position in shares of AT&T by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.