Pillar Financial Advisors LLC Sells 311 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Pillar Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Pillar Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.88. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

