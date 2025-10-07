Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 22 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% in the second quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.6% in the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.2% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,489,427.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,350. The trade was a 36.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.05, for a total transaction of $1,299,612.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,037.85. The trade was a 76.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,737 shares of company stock worth $16,798,825. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,122.20.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $913.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $913.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $931.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.02, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

